ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina parents are facing neglect charges after police say their two-year-old son died in their custody.

Local media report a judge on Wednesday denied bond for 33-year-old Bruce Williams and 25-year-old Lakeshia Jackson.

Rock Hill police say crews responded on Tuesday morning to a call about an unconscious child and found the boy dead when they arrived.

The boy’s parents told authorities the toddler had accidentally drowned earlier while in a hotel room bathroom. Later, investigators say Williams said both he and Jackson did drugs while at the hotel.

Officials say the parents waited two hours before seeking medical attention for their son. They say two other young children were in the room and witnessed their brother’s death.

In court Wednesday, Jackson called her son’s death a mistake.