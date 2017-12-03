EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Customs and Border Protection agents in El Paso say a woman who initially told inspectors she had nothing to declare as she was entering the country from Mexico was found carrying 227 pounds of contraband bologna in her car.

The discovery last week was made at a secondary examination station and after the woman amended her declaration statement.

The 23 tubes of meat were hidden under the rear seats of her car.

The bologna contains pork and isn’t allowed into the country.

Officers seized and destroyed the bologna and the driver was a given a $1,000 fine.