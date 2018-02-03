PRENTISS, Miss. (AP) — Nearly six months after investigators uprooted what they say is Mississippi’s largest-ever outdoor marijuana farm, no one has been arrested.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy tells WDAM-TV that officials are still seeking the individuals associated with the 6-acre (2.4-hectare) plot in Jefferson Davis County they found in August.

Investigators destroyed more than 20,000 marijuana plants, which they valued at roughly $20 million.

Dowdy says officials recovered evidence from the area, which included an underground bunker, generators and an irrigation system, saying the difficulty was “nobody was home” at the site. He says the marijuana recovered from the site was high in THC, the substance that gets people high.

Dowdy says investigators have “solid leads” and have identified particular suspects and hope to make arrests “sooner rather than later.”

