LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky bourbon maker is issuing a new commemorative bottle honoring the 1997-98 Kentucky men’s basketball national championship team, known as the “Comeback Cats.”

UK Athletics said in a news release it has joined with Maker’s Mark and Keeneland with a goal of raising $2 million for the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services for Kentucky student-athletes. More than $1.5 million have been raised.

The bottle that goes on sale April 6 is the fourth in the series. A bottle signing will be held at Keeneland on April 13. Tickets are required and available online .

The first three bottles honored Kentucky’s first six national championships. Next year’s bottle will complete the series to benefit the program, which serves students from all of the school’s 22 varsity sports teams.