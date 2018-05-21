MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula has reopened three buildings but turned off drinking fountains while campus officials investigate high lead levels in water.
The school says lead in water samples exceeded the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. The buildings are Thomas Fine Arts, the Learning Resources Center and the Physical Education Instructional Facility — known as PEIF.
NMU’s chief marketing officer, Derek Hall, tells the Mining Journal in Marquette that high lead levels were found at roughly half of 200 fixtures tested in the three buildings. Portable water dispensers will be installed.
Hall says officials believe water fixtures are the likely problem, not the water source.
Online: www.nmu.edu/watertest
Information from: The Mining Journal, http://www.miningjournal.net