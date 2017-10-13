PECOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a group of people suspected of robbing a man at an ATM and then stealing a car by force in Pecos.

Police say the incident began Friday morning when two men and a woman committed and armed robbery of a man at an ATM.

The suspects then carjacked someone at gunpoint on State Road 63. Police have arrested one of the suspects, a man.

Police say the suspects are driving that stolen vehicle, a blue 2011 Honda Civic with Arkansas plates.

New Mexico State Police are warning people to not approach the car because the suspects are armed and dangerous.