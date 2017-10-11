NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit officials blame the cancellation of 35 trains on Columbus Day on engineers unexpectedly taking the holiday off.
NJ Transit previously announced Monday it was cross-honoring tickets for Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines, but didn’t initially give a reason. NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2xyFwTN ) reports officials say 20 engineers unexpectedly took the day off when they were scheduled to work, leading to train cancellations during the afternoon and evening.
Union officials dispute NJ Transit’s account by saying only five engineers were unexpected no-shows.
James Brown, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, says the other 15 engineers took compensated holidays — which are similar to personal days.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com