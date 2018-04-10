NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey Transit rail commuters will soon find themselves riding on another state’s rail cars.

The transit agency recently finalized a deal to lease 10 rail cars from the Maryland Transit Administration to help alleviate overcrowding. The cars are expected to arrive in coming weeks.

In exchange for the eight-week lease, NJ Transit is giving Maryland a locomotive that was not in use.

NJ Transit says the new cars will be coupled together as one train, and will be deployed as needs arise throughout the system’s 12 rail lines.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, NJ Transit also approved paying an outside engineering firm $2 million to review and upgrade its railcar and locomotive maintenance operations.