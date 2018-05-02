HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Transportation officials say two people were struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train.
Hackensack Police Capt. Francesco Aquila says a 51-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were struck and killed by an NJ Transit train at a crossing in Hackensack on Wednesday. The Record reports both of the unidentified victims were Hackensack residents.
An NJ Transit spokeswoman says none of the approximately 130 passengers on board the train were injured.
Aquila says the identities of the pedestrians hit are pending next-of-kin notification.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com