NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit paid $4.4 million to purchase office space at its Newark headquarters that sat mostly unused during a two-year lease.

The Record reports Hartz Mountain Industries sold the 10th floor of Two Penn Plaza East to NJ Transit on Oct. 11. According to public records, NJ Transit approved the deal in July.

NJ Transit began leasing the space in 2015 and later paid $1.8 million in renovations. Officials had planned for 150 employees to begin work in the space in October. An NJ Transit spokeswoman says 85 employees currently work on the floor.

NJ Transit has suffered as more personnel leave for retirement or better paying jobs. The agency came under federal review following a 2016 train crash that killed one person and injured 100 others.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com