NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal are diverting to other locations following an explosion in New York City.
NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city.
Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honoring bus tickets into New York.
The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.
A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.