FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Students at an elite New Jersey school are getting the opportunity to virtually dissect bodies with the help of some cutting edge technology.

NJ.com reports Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Biomedical Sciences Academy is employing an Anatomage Table to help anatomy students learn. The tables allow anatomy students to see every muscle in the human body.

Many colleges and medical schools use the tool. The vocational school paid for the table through an $80,000 grant from the state Department of Education.

Curriculum director Jessica Cangelosi-Hade says the program added the table to continue attracting top students in the region. Cangelosi-Hade says the school redesigns its program each year to improve the experience.

Instructors hope to use the table even more next school year.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.