VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is considering eliminating class rank to help high school students.

The Daily Journal reports Vineland Public Schools officials recently met with the board of education’s curriculum and instruction committee to discuss the idea.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Nate Frey said doing away with class rank would encourage college admissions offices to focus on a student’s overall achievements instead of a single number. Frey said a move away from class rank would also encourage students to take non-weighted electives instead of worrying about losing their position.

Superintendent Mary Gruccio said she supports the measure because it would promote equality in the college application process. Gruccio plans to introduce the proposal as a superintendent recommendation.

The school board will review the proposal in April.

