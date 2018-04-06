PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a case against two men who spent 24 years behind bars for a New Jersey killing before DNA tests linked a key piece of evidence to another man.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office announced the decision Friday. Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee were freed after their convictions were overturned last year.

But until Friday, they faced a potential retrial.

Prosecutors say the passage of time would make a retrial difficult in the 1993 killing of Tito Merino. The 22-year-old was stabbed during a holdup in a Paterson video store where he worked.

Kelley and Lee initially confessed but soon recanted. In 2014, DNA tests showed a baseball cap found near Merino’s body had DNA from a convicted knifepoint robber.

He’s not charged in Merino’s death.