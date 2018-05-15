ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say a man who was acquitted of murder late last year was shot to death in Atlantic City earlier this week.

Authorities say 25-year-old Alexander Campbell was fatally shot around 6 p.m. Monday in Atlantic City. NJ.com reports the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City police are investigating the shooting.

Campbell was previously charged with the murder of 22-year-old Kenneth Sandoz following a two-year investigation. Campbell was found not guilty in October of last year after a five-day trial.

It is unclear if there were any other arrests made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.