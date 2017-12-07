Share story

By
The Associated Press

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest mall is opening a pop-up food hall just in time for the holiday season.

The Record reports Westfield Garden State Plaza officials announced a pop-up shop called Bergen Eats on Thursday. Bergen Eats will be open from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 and Dec. 21 to Dec. 23.

The special pop-up food hall will feature about a dozen vendors including Glaze Donuts, Callahan’s Hot Dogs and Kimchi Smoke BBQ. Patrons will also get a chance to see celebrity chefs and watch cooking demonstrations at the food hall.

The food hall will be hosted in the former Pirch appliance store.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

The Associated Press