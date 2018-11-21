TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled their latest proposal to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and over.
A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is expected to discuss the package of measures Monday.
One bill provides for legalizing an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older, setting up a five-person cannabis commission and taxing the substance at 12 percent.
That rate includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also permits local governments to apply up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis.
An earlier measure called for gradually increasing tax rates, which lawmakers did away with in the latest proposal.
The legislation calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supports legalization. But his office didn’t respond to the new legislation Wednesday.