TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The law firm former Gov. Chris Christie picked to oversee financially troubled Atlantic City has submitted a bill of about $5 million.

Records obtained Thursday by the Associated Press show the firm of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi billed the state for $4.8 million going back to the November 2016 takeover of the gambling resort.

That’s up about $1 million from the figure reported earlier this year.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement that the cost was a factor in Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision this week to return oversight to the state Department of Community Affairs.

A message left for the law firm seeking comment was not immediately returned.