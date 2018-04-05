SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon has continued her swing through upstate New York.

The “Sex and the City” star made her first campaign stops in Rochester and Syracuse on Thursday where touting economic reform.

In Syracuse, she said she would fight poverty by supporting good jobs. The former actress also said she would revamp the state’s economic development program to give local residents more say.

Nixon’s primary challenger is two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The GOP contenders include state Sen. John DeFrancisco, of Syracuse, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.