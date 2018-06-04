ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cynthia Nixon says state lawmakers shouldn’t rush regulations to permit sports betting in New York state.
The Democratic candidate for governor told reporters in Albany Monday that she’s not “a big fan” of gambling and urged lawmakers to take their time with the regulations.
The Legislature is now considering permitting sports wagering after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on sports betting in most states.
The “Sex and the City” star and longtime political activist also announced that she supports calls for supervised injection facilities, where addicts can shoot up under the eye of medical professionals who can intervene in the case of an overdose.
Nixon faces two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the fall Democratic primary. Cuomo’s administration has so far not balked at supervised injection sites.