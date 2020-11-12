CAIRO – Nine international peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed and one American was injured in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, officials said.

The peacekeepers all belong to the Multinational Force and Observers Mission, a Rome-based international peacekeeping force monitoring the Peninsula and created by both Egypt and Israel in 1979 when both nations signed a peace agreement.

Among the others killed were an Italian and a French team member. The MFO described the incident as a routine mission. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

In a statement, the MFO suggested there was no indication that the incident was terrorism related. “At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident'” the force said.

The crash happened in the southern Sinai Peninsula near the island of Tiran, according to an Israeli official. The MFO said it occurred near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The five Americans were U.S. National Guardsmen, said the Israeli official.

The American service member who survived was evacuated by the Egyptian military, the official said. The service member was transferred to an Israel Defense Forces aircraft near the Israeli city of Eilat for transport to a hospital.

The Israeli Air Force had scrambled a Blackhawk helicopter with a search-and-rescue team to the site, but that mission turned back when it was learned there were no other survivors.