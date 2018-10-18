PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has given another $1 million to the gubernatorial campaign of Republican Rep. Knute Buehler.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the contribution was filed with the state late Wednesday and brings Knight’s total direct spending on Buehler’s campaign against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown to $25 million.

Knight’s spending on the GOP campaign has far surpassed the previous record for an individual political donor in Oregon.

The two leading candidates have spent more than $20 million, making the race the most expensive governor’s race in Oregon history.

Ballots are going out to registered voters in the mail this week.

Voters can mail them back or have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 to drop them in designated ballot boxes.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com