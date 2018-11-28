LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nineteen people who survived a shooting last year at a Little Rock nightclub have filed a lawsuit against the club’s owners, alleging negligence in security and in staff training.

Two survivors said at a press conference Wednesday that they believed Herman Lewis, who managed the club, and the property owners should have taken more steps to protect patrons.

In July 2017, 25 people were shot and three others injured when dozens of rounds were fired during a performance by Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton.

The victims say they suffered various injuries and emotional trauma. Solomon Radner, one of the lawyers representing the victims, says the event’s promotional material promoted violence and the club should have taken extra precautions.