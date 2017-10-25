BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A father and son are planning to bring a nightclub to downtown Barre, Vermont.
The Times Argus reports Scott Mears is planning to open a nightclub in a portion of the downtown building that had housed Aubuchon Hardware. Mears plans to include a 500-square-foot dance floor, bar, lounge area and small kitchen in the club.
Mears has partnered with his 23-year-old son, Connor, for the venture. The 57-year-old says he was inspired to bring a night club to Barre to help add some nightlife options for the area.
Mears has already received a permit and a liquor license for the proposed establishment. He now has to obtain approval from the Development Review Board. Mears says construction will begin after the board issues a permit.
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/