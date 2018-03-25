LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Relatives say more than 100 girls recently released by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram have been reunited with their parents in northern Nigeria.
Bashir Manzo, head of the group of parents whose children were abducted, told The Associated Press that the children were reunited with their parents Sunday.
Five of the schoolgirls kidnapped in mid-February died during the ordeal, and one Christian girl remains in captivity.
Authorities have said they believe the girl will soon be released, though Manzo said even if true it would take several days for Boko Haram to reach Dapchi from their hideouts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The Nigerian government denies that it paid a ransom for the release of the schoolgirls, who were returned in the middle of the night to the center of town last week.