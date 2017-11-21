MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Police in northeastern Nigeria say at least 20 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque.
The teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.
Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press that the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.
While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.
The Islamic extremist group is based in neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.