LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The office of Nigeria’s president says police and civil defense forces are ordered to defend all schools in “liberated areas” of the northeast to avoid further attacks on schools by Boko Haram extremists.
Many in Africa’s most populous country are outraged by the kidnapping of 110 girls in a Feb. 19 attack on a school in Dapchi town. It reminded many of the Chibok mass abduction of 276 schoolgirls in 2014.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s office says leaders of police and civil defense forces are ordered to coordinate with the military and governors of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states to “ensure deployment of personnel to all schools.”
Buhari made the fight against Boko Haram a key issue ahead of the 2015 election and now faces pressure ahead of next year’s vote.
Most Read Stories
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public