NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Carter says he’s “shocked and saddened” by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago.
Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote in a blog post that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will.” She said the Backstreet Boy took her virginity.
But Carter says in a statement Wednesday that “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”
He adds that he “was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”
Dream was signed to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records and produced the hit “He Loves U Not.”
Schuman and Carter recorded music together after she said he attacked her.