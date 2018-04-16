NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in Niagara Falls say they are adding more surveillance cameras around the city in an effort to discourage crime.

WGRZ-TV reports Mayor Paul Dyster hopes to add up to seven cameras by summer. Police say the cameras will focus on Pine Avenue. The area has seen a recent uptick in crime.

Dyster believes the cameras can serve as a deterrent.

The city currently has three surveillance cameras. The District Attorney’s office is donating four more.

Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com