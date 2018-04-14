CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s two Democratic U.S. senators say President Donald Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes in Syria is appropriate.

The United States, France and Britain fired military strikes on Saturday that were intended to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons. New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan released statements in support of the intervention.

Shaheen says Assad’s regime’s “brutality cannot go unanswered.” She says she remains “adamant” that the Trump administration needs to develop a comprehensive strategy for ending the Syrian civil war.

Hassan’s statement calls the allied air strikes “appropriate,” but adds that she’s concerned about Trump’s “erratic foreign policy” and “conflicting messages” on America’s role in Syria.