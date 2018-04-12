RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a road-rage incident on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Reno-Sparks area that left one man seriously injured earlier this week.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin said Thursday some unidentified witnesses were observed filming the altercation that occurred Tuesday between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the Nugget hotel-casino in Sparks.

McLaughlin says the male driver of a semi-trailer truck and a local contractor in a Chevrolet work truck stopped on the highway shoulder and started fighting near the off ramp for Nugget Avenue and Pyramid Way. He says one of the men suffered serious injuries.

The patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anything leading up to the fight to contact Trooper Chris Greb at 775-687-9600 or cgreb@dps.state.nv.us