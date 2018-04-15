DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Scientists with the University of New Hampshire are hoping the public will help them search for an invasive species of green crab.

The crabs are a problem for New England’s shellfish industry because the invaders feast on clams, mussels and oysters. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the second year of a monitoring project began on Saturday.

New Hampshire Sea Grant biologist Gabby Bradt says it’s important to find hotspots of the crabs and learn where they molt. Bradt says New Hampshire is home to millions of the crabs.

Bradt is hopeful that fishermen will trap the crabs and cut down their population if the know where to look. That’s why she wants citizen scientists to locate and document the crabs under rocks and in seaweed on beaches and tide pools.