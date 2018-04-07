HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police are trying to identify a motorist who drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer in a breakdown lane on Interstate 93.
Troopers said Saturday that the white Chevy Tahoe had no license plates, and investigators were still trying to identify the driver.
The tractor-trailer operator was shaken up, but not hurt.
The crash happened Friday afternoon, just south of the Hooksett tolls. Two southbound lanes of I-93 were shut down for more than three hours while crews separated the vehicles and removed the body.
