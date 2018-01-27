CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some GOP lawmakers in New Hampshire want to copy Kentucky’s recently approved plan to institute new requirements for Medicaid recipients.

WMUR-TV reports that such lawmakers want to use Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s plan to implement new community engagement requirements as a model for New Hampshire.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley said Medicaid recipients could satisfy the requirements by working or other possibilities like job training, education, caring for a dependent relative.

But Democratic Rep. Jerry Knirk said such a requirement will create issues for Medicaid recipients who live in areas with few jobs.

New Hampshire Health Care Association spokesman Brendan Williams said work requirements aimed at protecting taxpayer dollars could end up restricting access to health care and harming public health.