RYE, N.H. (AP) — Police have identified a local man who was killed when a sport utility vehicle flipped and landed upside down in a creek in Rye, New Hampshire.
Police say 41-year-old Brett Pankonin was pronounced dead Saturday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
A passer-by noticed the vehicle upside down in Berry Brook.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that police are investigating the crash and the state medical examiner will be doing a toxicology test.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Missing Oregon trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks