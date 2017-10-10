SACO, Maine (AP) — The Maine medical examiner’s office says the death of a 53-year-old man fatally wounded in a confrontation in Saco was a homicide.

An official told the Journal Tribune that the cause of death of Michael Burns, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was a gunshot wound to the head.

Burns was shot on an enclosed front porch early on Sept. 30. He died en route to the hospital.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said previously that the person who shot Burns called police and reported the incident. McCausland declined to release the name of the alleged shooter and others in the home. They said they didn’t know Burns.

