CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump has made federal funds available in New Hampshire by declaring a major disaster for parts of the state that were hit by a powerful March nor’easter.

The storm hit the state on March 13 and 14. Trump’s declaration means federal dollars are available to state and local governments and non-profit groups for emergency work and damage repairs. The eligible counties are Carroll, Rockingham and Strafford.

WMUR-TV reports the estimated cost of repairs at North Hampton State Beach was estimated at $250,000. The storm hit the Seacoast region of the state especially hard, with major damage occurring at beaches.