PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island businessman running for governor has been sued by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills over a $1 million sponsorship agreement.

The Bills in the suit filed in New York say that while Giovanni Feroce (feh-ROH’-chee) was CEO of watchmaker Benrus, the company agreed to a $1 million sponsorship deal with the team. The Bills say they only received $87,000 and now want Feroce to pay the rest.

The team says it discovered Feroce didn’t have the rights to the Benrus trademark when they made the deal in October 2014.

The team is suing Feroce and his three limited-liability companies, alleging fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Feroce, running as a Republican, in a statement to Rhode Island media outlets blamed Benrus’ former attorney, who he said stole the trademark.