NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NFL star Julian Edelman is getting a different kind of reception these days — as a children’s book author.
Out for the season with an injury, the New England Patriots wide receiver is scheduled to perform a special reading of his new book, “Flying High,” at the Jewish Community Center in Newton.
The center says Edelman will read on Tuesday from a special edition of the book, which was originally released last year.
Edelman’s appearance is part of PJ Library, a global Jewish children’s book program.
His book tells the semi-autobiographical story of a football-playing squirrel named Jules.
Edelman, whose father is Jewish but whose mother is not, reconnected with his Jewish heritage during a 2015 trip to Israel.