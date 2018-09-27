LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A Nez Perce man famous for his 1916 saddle bronc win at the Pendleton Round-Up will be inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame next month.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Jackson Sundown was known for his horsemanship and skilled riding. Sundown earned the world championship at Pendleton at age 53, and folklore suggests other riders refused to compete if he was set to ride against them.

A 2016 article in Cowboys & Indians magazine says Sundown’s birth name was Waaya-Tanah-Toesits-Kahn, or Earth Left by the Setting Sun. He died in 1923 and was buried near the town of Culdesac, though his grave went unmarked until Nez Perce tribal members installed a granite headstone about 40 years later.

Sundown will be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony Oct. 20 in Twin Falls.

