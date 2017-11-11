ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in New Mexico’s largest city are preparing to choose its next mayor after the Republican incumbent opted not to seek re-election.

Voters will decide Tuesday between Democrat Tim Keller and Republican Dan Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city’s struggling economy.

The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.

State Auditor Keller and Albuquerque City Councilor Lewis are facing off in a runoff after they defeated six other candidates last month. Both say they want to hire 400 officers and have the Albuquerque Police Department return to neighborhood policing amid a rise in violent crime.