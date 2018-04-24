NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A sex offender from central Iowa man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

The Des Moines Register reports that 49-year-old Berlou Barnard, of Newton, was sentenced Monday. A jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and obstruction of justice. He was arrested after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her daughter in August 2015.

Barnard was listed as a sex offender in 1997 for sexual abusing two girls and a boy all under the age of 6.

Barnard’s live-in girlfriend, 40-year-old Michelle Wortman, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and interference with official acts in Barnard’s most recent case. Prosecutors say Wortman was aware of Barnard’s abuse and did nothing to protect the victim.

