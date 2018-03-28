ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Newtok official says the federal funds allocated to the village to help homeowners whose land has become threatened by erosion are life-changing.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Tuesday that George Carl, the village’s council vice president, said the funding “is like saving our people in that small village.”
Newtok is rapidly losing land to a combination of erosion and thawing permafrost. Residents expect they’ll have to abandon their homes within a matter of years.
The village first decided to move in 1994 and acquired a new site several miles away in a land trade with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2003. The village has been piecing together funds for the move ever since.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
The cost of moving the entire village is estimated at well over $100 million.