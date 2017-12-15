SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Washington Post says nine more women allege they were subject to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments by a prominent U.S. appeals court judge.

In a story published Friday, the newspaper says the latest allegations against Judge Alex Kozinski of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals go back decades and include women who met him at events.

The allegations include inappropriate touching and lewd comments.

The newspaper reported last week that six former clerks or more junior staff members accused Kozinski of inappropriate behavior, including showing them pornography.

In a statement through an attorney, Kozinski said many of the things being said about him were not true but that he deeply regretted his unusual sense of humor causing offense.

The 9th Circuit has opened a misconduct inquiry.