WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump spent the night at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received the experimental drug remdesivir after experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms. Before he was transported to the hospital, Trump was struggling with a low-grade fever, a cough and nasal congestion, two officials familiar with his condition said.

At a Saturday press conference, Trump’s medical team at Walter Reed said the president is fever-free and that they are “extremely happy” with the progress the president has made. But the team refused to answer key questions about when the president was first diagnosed, first symptomatic and whether he had received supplemental oxygen.

At the beginning of his remarks, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” which could mean he was diagnosed as early as Wednesday, ahead of a campaign trip to New Jersey on Thursday. He revealed his diagnosis at 1 a.m. on Friday only after it was made public that senior aide Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday night’s presidential debate, said Saturday morning he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie was in close contact with Trump and other senior officials in recent days.

Advertising

He attended the event in the Rose Garden last Saturday where Trump announced his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. At one point, he was seen hugging Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also has tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Christie attended a news conference in the White House briefing room, along with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the president’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. They could be seen huddling close to one another, none of them wearing masks.

The Trump campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person Make America Great Again event in Arizona on Thursday, the day after his scheduled debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

The event is scheduled to be held at a facility that makes military tactical gear, and tickets are open to the public. It’s unclear whether the event will be held indoors.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to several questions about any coronavirus precautions that will be taken, including whether masks or social distancing will be required.

While Trump has held his massive rallies outdoors at airports, Pence has in the past held smaller indoor events.

Advertising

Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative again Saturday for the coronavirus, according to an administration official.

The Maryland Republican Party called on supporters to go to Walter Reed Center on Saturday morning to show solidarity with Trump as he undergoes treatment for covid-19.

In a mass email, Trump campaign adviser David Bossie and state party Chairman Dirk Haire said they were “calling Maryland Republicans to support our President while he rests and recovers, and are coordinating anyone who wants to stand with the President.”

“We need our best supporters to make a showing; this is our moment, our time to show the country what Maryland Republicans can do,” they said in the email, which went out just after 9:30 a.m. “Pick up your friends, pick up your family, and head to Walter Reed Hospital now.”

The subject line read: “ALL HANDS ON DECK!”

Trump was flown to the hospital in Bethesda, Md., Friday evening after testing positive for the virus and experiencing covid-19 symptoms.

After he arrived, more than a dozen people gathered outside the hospital entrance, some of them carrying American flags and “Trump 2020” signs. One person could be seen holding a white sign reading “science matters.” They appeared to have cleared out by later in the night.

A small group of supporters was present early Saturday, standing in front of a line of yellow caution tape along the hospital’s front gates.

Representatives from Walter Reed and the Maryland GOP didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday morning.