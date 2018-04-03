NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Newport have approved the sale of refreshments at a local tea house.

The Newport Daily News reports the Planning Board voted Monday to approve the sale of packaged sandwiches, salads and drinks at the Marble House Chinese Tea House. Officials say the proposed use of the tea house is in line with the city’s land use plan.

The Planning Board recommended the zoning board approve a special permit to allow the Preservation Society of Newport County to use the tea house.

The state Supreme Court ordered Newport to grand food and drink licenses at historic mansions last year. According to the court, the city’s original denial wasn’t supported by health and safety evidence.

Opponents had said food sales stray from the mansions’ use as museums.

