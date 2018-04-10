PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Festivals Foundations has donated instruments for band students to four Pawtucket schools.

Foundation Executive Director Jay Sweet delivered the instruments to Tolman High School and three middle schools during a program last week at Goff Middle School.

Sweet says the foundation is proud to make such donations at a time when arts and music programs are experiencing budget cuts nationwide.

Pawtucket Superintendent Patti DiCenso thanked the foundation for the gift and said the donations will influence students’ lives.

As part of the donation, Tolman received a tuba and an alto saxophone; Goff received a tuba and tenor saxophone; Jenks Middle School received a baritone saxophone, trumpet and flute; and Slater Middle School received an acoustic guitar and two electric guitars.