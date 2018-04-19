Share story

By
The Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a road accident on a highway in the south has killed seven members of a family, including a newlywed couple.

Officer Aslam Aqilani said on Friday that only a 2-year-old girl, who was thrown out of the car in the crash, survived when an SUV rear-ended the family’s car late on Thursday night.

The car caught fire, quickly turning into a fireball. Aqilani says police and rescue workers had to cut through metal and wreckage to retrieve the bodies.

Aqilani says eight people were crammed into the car, including a policeman and his bride, returning home to the town of Jacobabad after the wedding in Karachi the day before.

Deadly accidents are common on Pakistan’s poorly maintained roads where motorists commonly disregard traffic rules and safety standards.

