NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey charter school has announced the closure of a new campus just weeks after celebrating its opening with a visit from Gov. Chris Christie.

M.E.T.S. Charter School posted letters to parents and students on its website Thursday saying it will shut down its Newark location at the end of the school year. Officials say they hope to transfer younger students to other schools this month. Seniors will be allowed to graduate.

The letters do not cite a specific reason for the closure but say the board reviewed the campus’s “current climate” on Wednesday before making the decision. The board decided the school is not currently equipped “to provide the highest level of education to the number of students currently enrolled.”