ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A new Roman Catholic parish formed by the merger of three Connecticut churches will be split up amid infighting among the congregations.

The Archdiocese of Hartford informed parishioners in Enfield over the weekend that the former St. Martha Church will again be a separate parish. The former St. Patrick and St. Adalbert churches will remain merged as St. Raymond of Penafort parish.

The Journal Inquirer reports that former members of St. Patrick and St. Adalbert had complained that the merger was “slow and painful.” They said there was a lack of cooperation by the archdiocese and the administrator of the new parish, who had been pastor at St. Martha.

The archdiocese said the decision was made after consulting with churchgoers.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com